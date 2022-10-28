Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Robert Morris 0-7; Appalachian State 4-3

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Robert Morris Colonials at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State should still be riding high after a big win, while Robert Morris will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went the Mountaineers' way against the Georgia State Panthers last week as they made off with a 42-17 victory. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. RB Camerun Peoples had a stellar game for Appalachian State as he rushed for two TDs and 168 yards on 23 carries.

Appalachian State's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. LB Tyler Bird picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-14 punch to the gut against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Colonials were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 30 to nothing.

Robert Morris' defeat took them down to 0-7 while Appalachian State's win pulled them up to 4-3. We'll see if Robert Morris can steal the Mountaineers' luck or if Appalachian State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.