Brandon McManus has been released by the Washington Commanders, less than a week after he and the Jacksonville Jaguars (his former team) were sued by two women who allege McManus sexually assaulted them during the Jaguars' overseas flight to London last year.

The two women, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, filed the lawsuit in Duval County (Florida) Circuit Civil Court this past Friday. McManus, 32, is accused of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them. The lawsuit also alleges that the Jaguars failed to supervise McManus and create a safe environment for the staff serving the team. They are seeking in excess of $1 million and demand a jury trial.

Per the lawsuit, the women were serving as flight attendants on the Sept. 28, 2023 flight to London. The Jaguars were in London for two weeks playing in back-to-back games for the NFL's international slate. The first game occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium.

The flight, an Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings charter flight, is alleged to have "quickly turned into a party." McManus and other players disregarded the flight attendants' personal space and the veteran kicker is alleged to have attempted to recruit three other flight attendants to the party by passing out $100 bills to have them drink and dance inappropriately.

Jane Doe I claims McManus tried to kiss her when she was seated due to turbulence and twice grinded up against her when she was serving the flight's meal services. Meanwhile, Jane Doe II claims McManus grinded up against her when she was serving the flight's second meal.

McManus' lawyer, attorney Brett R. Gallaway, denies the allegations.

"To be clear," Gallaway said (via the Washington Post), "these are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player. We intend to aggressively defend Brandon's rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are — an extortion attempt."

McManus entered the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple. He played nine seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining the Jaguars for the 2023 campaign. Jacksonville did not re-sign the veteran kicker, who signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders on March 14. The Commanders put out the following statement last Monday:

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."

The NFL released a statement on the matter, saying, "We are aware of the matter but will decline comment."

Now, less than a week later, the Commanders have decided to part ways with McManus just ahead of the team's third week of OTAs. McManus was the only kicker on the team's roster, so rest assured that Washington will be trying out several kickers over the next week.