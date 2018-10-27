Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (away)
Current records: Arkansas 2-6-1; Vanderbilt 3-5-1
What to Know
Vanderbilt will square off against Arkansas at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Vanderbilt are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Vanderbilt weren't quite Kentucky's equal in the second half when they met last Saturday. Vanderbilt fell to Kentucky 7-14.
Meanwhile, not only did Arkansas outplay Tulsa last Saturday, but the team kept Tulsa off the scoreboard altogether. Arkansas blew past Tulsa 23-0.
Arkansas's win lifted them to 2-6-1 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 3-5-1. We'll see if Arkansas' success rolls on or if Vanderbilt are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.94
Prediction
The Commodores are a slight 1 point favorite against the Razorbacks.
This season, Arkansas are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Vanderbilt, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Razorbacks as a 2.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
