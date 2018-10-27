Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (away)

Current records: Arkansas 2-6-1; Vanderbilt 3-5-1

What to Know

Vanderbilt will square off against Arkansas at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Vanderbilt are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Vanderbilt weren't quite Kentucky's equal in the second half when they met last Saturday. Vanderbilt fell to Kentucky 7-14.

Meanwhile, not only did Arkansas outplay Tulsa last Saturday, but the team kept Tulsa off the scoreboard altogether. Arkansas blew past Tulsa 23-0.

Arkansas's win lifted them to 2-6-1 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 3-5-1. We'll see if Arkansas' success rolls on or if Vanderbilt are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.94

Prediction

The Commodores are a slight 1 point favorite against the Razorbacks.

This season, Arkansas are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Vanderbilt, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Razorbacks as a 2.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.