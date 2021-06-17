Power Five teams have been beefing up their out-of-conference schedules over the last few years. That will likely continue to be the case now that the 12-team College Football Playoff era could be around the corner and a big series was announced Thursday

Miami (FL) and Auburn announced that the two programs will meet in 2029 and 2030. The first matchup will take place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2029, with the return matchup taking place at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030.

"We are excited to add Auburn to our future football schedule," Miami athletic director Blake James said. "We remain committed to scheduling top programs for our non-conference games and these two matchups will be a terrific showcase for two passionate and tradition-rich fan bases."

It will be the 11th matchup between the two schools, barring potential bowl matchups between now and 2029. The Tigers hold a 7-4 all-time record vs. the Hurricanes, but Miami topped Auburn in the most recent matchup -- a 20-18 win at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 1984.

The scheduled games are the first out-of-conference games scheduled for 2029 and 2030 for both programs. Auburn has Power Five out-of-conference games scheduled with Penn State (2021-22), California (2023-24), Baylor (2025-26) and UCLA (2027-28). Miami has set up dates with Alabama (2021), Michigan State (2021), Texas A&M (2022-23), Florida (2024-25) and South Carolina (2026-27). Those are in addition to six games with Notre Dame due to Notre Dame's affiliation with the ACC.