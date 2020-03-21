Baylor's infractions hearing postponed as NCAA decides to handle all meetings remotely

The NCAA has essentially eliminated in-person contact at its Indianapolis headquarters through May 31 due to the coronavirus, per a memo distributed to membership this week. Part of the immediate impact of that decision is Baylor's infractions panel hearing for being postponed, two sources told CBS Sports. It was originally scheduled for April.

While some meetings, such as infractions hearings in Indianapolis, require face-to-face sessions, other scheduled events are expected to be conducted remotely online. Recommendations from working groups on issues involving one-time transfers and name, image and likeness are expected to go on as scheduled in April.

NCAA schools were notified mid-week that "all NCAA board, Council and committee meetings" would be conducted remotely through May, according to a memo from NCAA Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy that was obtained by CBS Sports.

CBS Sports reported earlier this month that Baylor's infractions hearing had been scheduled for April. The date is not exactly clear, but it was believed to be during the third week of that month.

The timing could be critical for Baylor football. If the case is not decided by the beginning of the 2020 season, there could be even more uncertainty regarding the investigation and how its results could impact the Bears.

Baylor football faces allegations of major violations during former coach Art Briles' time at the school. The infractions panel typically releases its final report 6-8 weeks after the hearing. A delay could push any resolution -- and possible major sanctions -- to 2021.

Dave Aranda is Baylor's second coach since a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA was handed down in September 2018.

Though the Baylor case may be on hold, other major business can still be conducted remotely by the NCAA.

In April, the transfer working group is expected to submit its recommendations to the NCAA Council. The concept of a one-time transfer waiver allowing all Division I players to suit up immediately without sitting out a year-in-residence seems to have gained widespread support.

That same month, the name, image and likeness working group is expected to update the NCAA Board of Governors on its progress. In October, the board announced it had decided athletes could "benefit" from their name, image and likeness "in a manner consistent with the collegiate model."

The NCAA's move could influence college athletics' meetings throughout the country.

Coaches and athletic directors from more than 70 schools across seven FBS conferences convene in Phoenix each May for the annual Fiesta Summit. The Big Ten typically holds spring meetings each May in Chicago. The SEC's traditional spring meetings begin the Tuesday following Memorial Day in Destin, Florida. College Football Playoff officials meet each April in Dallas.