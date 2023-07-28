The Big 12's preference, for now, is to add only one more school to get to 14 members in this round of conference realignment, sources close to the situation tell CBS Sports. While adding up to three more schools and expanding to 16 remains a possibility, the league intends to wait at least a few days to let the migration of Colorado sink in before considering next steps.

Arizona remains the favorite to fill that 14th spot with Arizona State, Utah and UConn considered other top Big 12 expansion candidates.

Gonzaga, Memphis, San Diego State and UNLV are not considered serious candidates at this point for the Big 12. The league prefers to add a current Power Five school but sees UConn as a top Group of Five option due to its stellar basketball program.

Adding to the wait-and-see aspect, Arizona president Robert Robbins was in London this week representing the school.

This backs up what Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said earlier this month: He prefers to cap league membership at 14 teams once Texas and Oklahoma depart ahead of the 2024 season. However, that was before Colorado's migration to the Big 12 became official. The pressure points have changed with that reality.

The key date remains July 1, 2024, when the current Pac-12 media rights deal with ESPN and Fox runs out. That expiration, only 11 months from now, has created significant uncertainty around the Pac-12 and was part of the reason Colorado bolted to the Big 12.

Pressure remains on Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to land a substantial, lucrative media rights deal as soon as possible. Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and other Pac-12 members are waiting to see what Kliavkoff delivers before deciding on their respective futures in the league.

Furthermore, the Big 12 would need to welcome any additional members from other Power Five conferences by that date in order for those programs to fully access the new rights deal that begins in 2025 and expires in 2031.

"Does the Big 12 believe it has to be an even number [of teams] before the 2024 football season?" a source within the league speculated. "That's exactly where we are. We're in that process of figuring it out. I don't think it's impossible [to play with 13]. Thirteen is not ideal. I don't think you add somebody just to add somebody just to get even numbers."

A couple of industry sources questioned how Colorado was able to obtain a full share of Big 12 media rights revenue ($31.7 million) beginning in 2025. ESPN and Fox have agreed to pay Colorado -- and reportedly any other Power Five addition to the Big 12 -- equal value, which means an extra $190 million paid out per team over those six years.

The eight entrenched Big 12 members helped fund the revenue needed to add BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the league. Those four schools will each receive $18 million in 2023 and $19 million in 2024.