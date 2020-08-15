Watch Now: Big 12 Football Carrying On As Planned ( 2:35 )

Following the Big 12's decision to proceed toward playing the 2020 college football season, the conference released its week-by-week schedule. The league previously announced it will play a 10-game season, including its normal nine-game round-robin schedule along with one additional nonconference game.

That conference schedule will begin on Sept. 26, the traditional Week 4 of the college football season, with all nonconference games needing to be played prior to that week. Each Big 12 team will have two bye weeks along with a potential third off date late in the season. Whether fans are allowed in stadiums will be determined team by team based on state guidelines.

Each school has announced its nonconference matchup with all games set to take place on Sept. 12. Baylor is the only school without an opponent. A game that was expected to be canceled by the pandemic is back on as SMU will play TCU for the Iron Skillet.

The Big 12 Championship Game is set for Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, one week later than originally scheduled. The start of the season can be delayed up to two weeks (Oct. 10) with the title game able to be pushed back as far as Dec. 19.

The annual rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas will still be played at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 10 despite the previous cancellation of the State Fair of Texas.

The Big 12 announced that "enhanced COVID-19 testing," including three coronavirus tests per week and return to play protocols following positive tests (EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, cardiac MRI), will be implemented.

The Big 12 was the last Power Five conference to release its start date but precedes the SEC in releasing its schedule. To this point, the SEC is the only of the three Power Five conferences set to play in fall 2020 that does not have a schedule out, though it did detail the opponents its teams would play last week.

The ACC, the other remaining Power Five conference pushing on with fall football amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin its 11-game season two weeks earlier on Sept. 7-12.

For months, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has maintained that his league would stay patient, observant and listen to its group of medical experts before making any kind of decision. "The mindset is it's too early [to cancel]," a Big 12 source told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. "Unless the medical folks flip the switch, [we'll go]."

However, Bowlsby has warned of likely disruptions in the season, noting the conference will "pull the plug" if it needs to.

Week 1 (Sept. 12)

Missouri State at Oklahoma

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia

Arkansas State at Kansas State

Coastal Carolina at Kansas

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

SMU at TCU

UTEP at Texas

Louisiana-Iowa State

Week 2 (Sept. 19)

TBD

Week 3 (Sept. 26)

Kansas at Baylor

Iowa State at TCU

Kansas State at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Texas at Texas Tech

Week 4 (Oct. 3)

Baylor at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Texas Tech at Kansas State

TCU at Texas

Week 4 (Oct. 10)

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Kansas State at TCU

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)

Week 5 (Oct. 17)

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Kansas at West Virginia

Week 6 (Oct. 24)

Baylor at Texas

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma at TCU

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Week 7 (Oct. 31)

TCU at Baylor

Iowa State at Kansas

Kansas State at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Texas at Oklahoma State

Week 8 (Nov. 7)

Baylor at Iowa State

Kansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Texas Tech at TCU

West Virginia at Texas

Week 9 (Nov. 14)

Baylor at Texas Tech

TCU at West Virginia

Week 10 (Nov. 21)

Kansas State at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Week 11 (Nov. 28)

Kansas State at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas

TCU at Kansas

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Week 12 (Dec. 5)

Baylor at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Iowa State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Texas at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at TCU