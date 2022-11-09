Who's Playing
Kent State @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Kent State 3-6; Bowling Green 5-4
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kent State Golden Flashes and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 31 of 2017. Bowling Green and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons should still be riding high after a victory, while the Golden Flashes will be looking to get back in the win column.
Bowling Green didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Western Michigan Broncos on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 13-9 win. Bowling Green's only offensive touchdown came from TE Harold Fannin Jr..
Meanwhile, Kent State entered their game against the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Kent State came up short against Ball State, falling 27-20. Kent State was up 13 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Kent State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Marquez Cooper, who rushed for one TD and 168 yards on 32 carries.
Bowling Green came up short against Kent State when the two teams previously met in October of last year, falling 27-20. Maybe the Falcons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Kent State have won four out of their last seven games against Bowling Green.
- Oct 02, 2021 - Kent State 27 vs. Bowling Green 20
- Nov 10, 2020 - Kent State 62 vs. Bowling Green 24
- Sep 21, 2019 - Kent State 62 vs. Bowling Green 20
- Oct 30, 2018 - Kent State 35 vs. Bowling Green 28
- Oct 31, 2017 - Bowling Green 44 vs. Kent State 16
- Nov 15, 2016 - Bowling Green 42 vs. Kent State 7
- Oct 24, 2015 - Bowling Green 48 vs. Kent State 0