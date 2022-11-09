Who's Playing

Kent State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Kent State 3-6; Bowling Green 5-4

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kent State Golden Flashes and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 31 of 2017. Bowling Green and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons should still be riding high after a victory, while the Golden Flashes will be looking to get back in the win column.

Bowling Green didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Western Michigan Broncos on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 13-9 win. Bowling Green's only offensive touchdown came from TE Harold Fannin Jr..

Meanwhile, Kent State entered their game against the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Kent State came up short against Ball State, falling 27-20. Kent State was up 13 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Kent State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Marquez Cooper, who rushed for one TD and 168 yards on 32 carries.

Bowling Green came up short against Kent State when the two teams previously met in October of last year, falling 27-20. Maybe the Falcons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Kent State have won four out of their last seven games against Bowling Green.