The Buffalo Bulls (5-6) will try to clinch their bowl eligibility when they face the Akron Zips (2-9) in the regular season finale for both teams on Friday afternoon. Buffalo is riding a three-game losing streak following a 30-27 loss to Kent State in overtime last week. This game was originally supposed to be played two weeks ago, but it was postponed until this week due to inclement weather.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is currently listed as an 11-point favorite in the latest Buffalo vs. Akron odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 55. Before entering any Akron vs. Buffalo picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buffalo vs. Akron. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Akron vs. Buffalo:

Buffalo vs. Akron spread: Buffalo -11

Buffalo vs. Akron over/under: 55 points

Buffalo vs. Akron money line: Buffalo -440, Akron +335

Buffalo vs. Akron picks: See picks here

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo should be the more motivated team on Friday afternoon, as it still has a chance to play in a bowl game later in the month. Akron has only picked up two wins all season, so it has been eliminated from bowl eligibility for several weeks. Buffalo has covered the spread in five straight home games against Akron along with winning and covering in seven of the last 10 meetings overall.

Bulls quarterback Cole Snyder has thrown for 2,501 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for four more scores. Running backs Ron Cook Jr. and Mike Washington have combined for more than 1,100 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, so Buffalo has a balanced attack. Akron is in a letdown spot on Friday afternoon after snapping its nine-game losing streak last week.

Why Akron can cover

Akron is coming off its best performance of the season, as it rolled to a 44-12 win over Northern Illinois for its first MAC win of the campaign. The Zips scored 20 points in the second quarter to take complete control of the contest. Junior quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. threw three touchdown passes in the win, while sophomore running back Cam Wiley rushed for 128 yards.

Buffalo is riding a three-game losing streak coming into this matchup after having aspirations of playing in the conference title game, so it could have trouble staying focused on this matchup. The Bulls have been favored in three of their six losses, so they have not proven that they are worthy of being backed on Friday. Akron has quietly been underrated in the betting market, covering the spread in five of its last seven games.

How to make Akron vs. Buffalo picks

The model has simulated Buffalo vs. Akron 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Buffalo? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buffalo vs. Akron spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.