Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-4, BYU 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

BYU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, BYU took a serious blow against TCU, falling 44-11. BYU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 31-8.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cougars had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 243 total yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as TCU gained 584.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 38-21 bruising from Kansas State.

Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Tahj Brooks, who rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown.

BYU's defeat dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Texas Tech, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be BYU's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Texas Tech is a 4.5-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52 points.

