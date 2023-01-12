Legendary USC tailback and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died following a battle with cancer, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 64.

White was a member of the Trojans' 1978 national championship team and took home college football's highest individual award the next year after rushing for 2,050 yards and 19 touchdowns. He remains the school's all-time leading rusher with 6,245 yards and 59 touchdowns in four years with the Trojans. He was drafted in the first round (27th overall) by the Cleveland Browns and played for the organization from 1980-94. He joined the Los Angeles Rams from 1985-88. He rushed for 3,075 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns during his professional career.

"He was the toughest player I've ever coached," said John Robinson, White's former coach with USC and the Los Angeles Rams. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness ... wow!"

White had a decorated career in both college and the pros. He was named a two-time unanimous All-American, two-time Pac-10 Player of the Year, and won the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards in addition to his Heisman in 1979.

"Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," said USC athletic director Mike Bohn. "A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and a NCAA record setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold. He will always be remembered by the Trojan Family for the history he made on the football field and the legacy he left at Troy. Fight On Forever!"

In addition to his success on the field with the Trojans, he served as their running backs coach from 1993-97.