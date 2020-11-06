Who's Playing

Houston @ No. 6 Cincinnati

Current Records: Houston 2-2; Cincinnati 5-0

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

The Bearcats simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Memphis Tigers at home 49-10. That 39-point margin sets a new team best for Cincinnati on the season. QB Desmond Ridder had a stellar game for Cincinnati as he passed for three TDs and 271 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 41 yards.

Meanwhile, Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 44-21 punch to the gut against the UCF Knights last week.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 2-2. The Bearcats have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 39.60 points per game. We'll see if the Cougars can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won two out of their last three games against Cincinnati.