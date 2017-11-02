Clemson's Dabo Swinney disappointed, but optimistic after Deshaun Watson's injury

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was able to speak to former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday afternoon after the former Clemson star suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice with the Houston Texans. Though Swinney said he was disappointed, he pointed out that Watson has been through the rehabilitation process before and "always comes back stronger."

"At least this happened in the middle of the season and he has had the opportunity to show what he can do. I see today he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. It would have been so much worse if it happened in training camp."

Swinney then compared the injury during Watson's rookie season in the NFL to his star-studded freshman season, which was shut down by injury.

"This is so similar to the 2014 season, his freshman year at Clemson. In his first career start against North Carolina he threw a school record six touchdown passes, then he had four more (two rushing and two passing) the next week against NC State. Then he suffered an injury during the Georgia Tech game.

"Now he leads the NFL in touchdown passes and this happens.

"All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the National Championship Game twice and of course we won it last year. He started all 30 games the last two years here.

"I have no doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His worth ethic and drive and incredible."

Clemson will be in action on Saturday at NC State in a battle for first place in the ACC Atlantic Division.