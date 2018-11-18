Coaches Poll top 25: Washington State creeping up in the top 10, Ohio State falls

Following their late-night beatdown of Arizona, Washington State has moved up two spots to No. 7 in the latest the Amway Coaches' Poll. The Cougars are the Pac-12 highest-ranked team and the conference's only hope for a playoff spot with two weeks remaining before Selection Sunday. Wazzu moves into a spot previously occupied by West Virginia before the Mountaineers lost 45-41 at Oklahoma State. West Virginia drops five spots to No. 12. Otherwise, the top six teams in the top 10 remain the same.

Another big winner from Week 12 is UCF, which also moves up two spots to No. 9 after handling Cincinnati 38-13. The Knights have their highest ranking of the season in the Coaches Poll while riding a 23-game winning streak.

Most of the movement in this week's poll comes in spots 20-25. Four new teams -- Northwestern, Boise State, Army and Pitt -- make an appearance while Iowa State, Cincinnati, UAB and Boston College have fallen out of the rankings.

Here's the entire Coaches Poll with first-place votes in parenthesis.

Alabama (63) Clemson (1) Notre Dame Michigan Georgia Oklahoma Washington State LSU UCF Ohio State Texas West Virginia Florida Penn State Utah State Washington Utah Kentucky Syracuse Mississippi State Northwestern Boise State Fresno State Army Pitt

Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Iowa State, No. 20 Cincinnati, No. 22 Boston College, No. 25 UAB

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 85; Cincinnati 74; Texas A&M 57; NC State 51; Wisconsin 32; Missouri 27; Boston College 22; Auburn 20; Appalachian State 18; Troy 16; UAB 12; Iowa 12; Georgia Tech 10; Duke 7; Oklahoma State 3; Virginia 2; South Carolina 1; Buffalo 1; Georgia Southern 1.