College football bowl projections: Penn State, Baylor step into New Year's Six games
The Nittany Lions and Bears look like the real deal through eight weeks of the season
Alabama remains the projected No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, but it figures to be without Heisman Trophy candidate Tua Tagovailoa for its game with Arkansas next week. Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first half of the Crimson Tide's 35-13 win over Tennessee Saturday night and did not return. Alabama is off the week after the Arkansas game but faces LSU on Nov. 9. Bama will need Tagovailoa if it hopes to win that game, but for now, it maintains the top spot in our bowl projections with LSU not in the top four and instead sitting among the New Year's Six teams.
Remember that big clash between undefeated top-10 teams we were looking forward to in Columbus, Ohio, next week? You can forget that. Wisconsin will show up at Ohio State fresh off a 24-23 loss to Illinois, which is now the biggest upset of the season. The Illini got a 39-yard field goal from James McCourt as time expired to knock off the Badgers. That single play marked the first time Wisconsin has trailed this season. The Badgers were a 31-point favorite over Illinois.
That loss by Wisconsin has caused a shakeup in the New Year's Six bowl projections as well. Wisconsin is now out altogether. Penn State, a 28-21 winner over Michigan on Saturday night, is now projected to be the Big Ten's representative in the Rose Bowl, squaring off against Oregon. The Ducks took full control of the Pac-12 North with a 35-31 come-from-behind win at Washington. Oregon now has a two-game lead over Oregon State (!) and is at least three games up on everyone else.
2020 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 13
National Championship
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 28
Peach Bowl
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Ohio State
Dec. 28
Fiesta Bowl
|Semifinal
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Oklahoma
We were seconds away from another stunning upset on Saturday, but (Cameron) Dicker the kicker nailed a 33-yard field goal on the final play to give Texas a 50-48 win over Kansas. The Jayhawks are still looking for their first road conference win since 2008, when they won at Iowa State. However, that result is not why Texas has been dropped from the New Year's Six bowl projections.
It was Baylor's 45-27 win at Oklahoma State that convinced me the Bears were good enough to become the second-highest rated team in the Big 12 this season. Baylor replaces Texas in the Sugar Bowl projection, and it is set to face LSU from the SEC.
There was another late night upset that shuffled things in the New Year's Six. Boise State suffered its first loss of the season, 28-25 at BYU. Each team was playing backup quarterbacks due to injuries to the starters. As such, Boise dropped out of the Cotton Bowl projection as the highest-rated Group of Five team at season's end. It was replaced by Memphis, which throttled Tulane 47-17 on Saturday.
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl / Location
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 1
Sugar
SEC vs. Big 12
| LSU vs. Baylor
Jan. 1
Rose
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Penn State vs. Oregon
Dec. 30
Orange
ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND
|Virginia vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 28
Cotton
At-large vs. At-large
|Memphis vs. Georgia
Click here for Jerry Palm's complete updated bowl projections after Week 8.
That projection assumes Memphis can beat SMU, which nobody has done to this point. The Mustangs ran their record to 7-0 with a 45-21 win over Temple. SMU visits Memphis on Nov. 2 to likely decide the AAC West and potentially a New Year's Six berth.
For the third week in a row, the number of projected bowl teams is exactly the number that is needed, which is 78. If there are not enough eligible teams and a 5-7 team is needed to fill a bowl, APR is used to determine which team gets a spot. The current APR leaders among potential 5-7 teams are names that will not likely surprise you: Northwestern, Stanford and Cal.
Click here for Jerry Palm's complete updated bowl projections after Week 8.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Overreactions: Alabama not SEC's best
What does Tagovailoa's injury mean for the Crimson Tide for the rest of the season?
-
Tua Tagovailoa suffers high-ankle sprain
The reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Year was injured in the second quarter and did not...
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: Where will PSU land?
Predicting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 8 of the 2019 season
-
Texas edges Kansas on last-second FG
Texas got more than it wanted from Kansas one week after losing to Oklahoma
-
Penn State holds on for Whiteout win
The Nittany Lions remained unbeaten, though it didn't come easy in Happy Valley
-
Alabama vs. Tennessee pick, live stream
The third Saturday in October features one of the great rivalries in college football
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game