CBS Sports will update this page each week through the end of college football's 2023 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete breakdown of the bowl projections as they stand, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 bowl games. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility.

Following Week 11, there are officially 58 bowl-eligible teams with 24 slots still open. With two full weeks remaining, there are 22 teams that are one win away, so there is hope that we will reach 82.

Teams with only seven losses will not appear in the list of eliminated teams until there are enough eligible teams to ensure they will not be needed to fill open bowl spots.

Stick with us here at CBS Sports for complete coverage of the College Football Playoff and bowl games.

2023-24 bowl-eligible teams

Conference Eligible Teams AAC 4 Memphis, SMU, Tulane, SMU, UTSA ACC 8 Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina Big 12 7 Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia Big Ten 6 Iowa, Naryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers C-USA 2 Liberty, New Mexico State Indp. 1 Notre Dame MAC 4 Bowling Green, Miami-OH, Ohio, Toledo MWC 4 Air Force, Fresno State, UNLV, Wyoming Pac-12 7 Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington SEC 9 Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M Sun Belt 6 Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Texas State, Troy Total teams 58

One win away

These teams are one victory away from becoming bowl eligbile. Listed in APR order.



Northwestern (996) vs. Purdue



Wisconsin (996) vs. Nebraska

Minnesota (992) at Ohio State



Boise State (988) at Utah State



UCF (984) at Texas Tech



Georgia Tech (978) vs. Syracuse

Florida (977) at Missouri

Nebraska (969) at Wisconsin

Western Kentucky (969) vs. Sam Houston



South Florida (967) at UTSA



Virginia Tech (967) vs. NC State

Arkansas State (967) vs. Texas State



Texas Tech (966) vs. UCF

Utah State (965) vs. Boise State

Illinois (962) at Iowa



San Jose State (962) vs. San Diego State



Marshall (961) at South Alabama

South Alabama (959) vs. Marshall



Syracuse (955) at Georgia Tech



BYU (954) vs. Oklahoma

Central Michigan (952) at Ohio

Louisiana (952) at Troy



Try again next year

These teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining on their schedules.