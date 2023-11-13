CBS Sports will update this page each week through the end of college football's 2023 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete breakdown of the bowl projections as they stand, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 bowl games. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility.
Following Week 11, there are officially 58 bowl-eligible teams with 24 slots still open. With two full weeks remaining, there are 22 teams that are one win away, so there is hope that we will reach 82.
Teams with only seven losses will not appear in the list of eliminated teams until there are enough eligible teams to ensure they will not be needed to fill open bowl spots.
2023-24 bowl-eligible teams
|Conference
|Eligible
|Teams
AAC
4
Memphis, SMU, Tulane, SMU, UTSA
ACC
8
Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina
Big 12
7
Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia
Big Ten
6
Iowa, Naryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers
C-USA
2
Liberty, New Mexico State
Indp.
1
Notre Dame
MAC
4
Bowling Green, Miami-OH, Ohio, Toledo
MWC
4
Air Force, Fresno State, UNLV, Wyoming
Pac-12
7
Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington
SEC
9
Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Sun Belt
6
Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Texas State, Troy
Total teams
58
One win away
These teams are one victory away from becoming bowl eligbile. Listed in APR order.
- Northwestern (996) vs. Purdue
- Wisconsin (996) vs. Nebraska
- Minnesota (992) at Ohio State
- Boise State (988) at Utah State
- UCF (984) at Texas Tech
- Georgia Tech (978) vs. Syracuse
- Florida (977) at Missouri
- Nebraska (969) at Wisconsin
- Western Kentucky (969) vs. Sam Houston
- South Florida (967) at UTSA
- Virginia Tech (967) vs. NC State
- Arkansas State (967) vs. Texas State
- Texas Tech (966) vs. UCF
- Utah State (965) vs. Boise State
- Illinois (962) at Iowa
- San Jose State (962) vs. San Diego State
- Marshall (961) at South Alabama
- South Alabama (959) vs. Marshall
- Syracuse (955) at Georgia Tech
- BYU (954) vs. Oklahoma
- Central Michigan (952) at Ohio
- Louisiana (952) at Troy
Try again next year
These teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining on their schedules.
- Akron
- Army
- East Carolina
- Kent State
- Louisiana Tech
- Nevada
- Pittsburgh
- Southern Miss
- Tulsa
- UAB
- UConn
- UL Monroe
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia