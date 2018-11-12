College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 12: Notre Dame over a TD favorite vs. Syracuse

The dust hasn't settled on Week 11 yet, but it's never too early to look ahead to Week 12, especially when sports books are already posting odds for next week's games. While there aren't many marquee matchups, there are plenty of games with College Football Playoff implications.

We'll start with those games.

Rankings are current AP rankings

Games with CFP implications

No. 12 Syracuse at No. 3 Notre Dame (-9.5) in New York: This is the last big test for Notre Dame. The Irish are 10-0 after beating Florida State last week and now head to Yankee Stadium to face a Syracuse team that housed Louisville 54-23. Dino Babers' offense is averaging 44.4 points per game this season. The Orange will be the most potent offense the Irish have faced all year.

Duke at No. 2 Clemson (-27.5): I don't anticipate there being many people predicting Clemson will lose its first game of the year next weekend. The Tigers open as nearly four-touchdown favorites against Duke, and it should be pointed out that the Blue Devils are 7-3 on the season. Of course, maybe this spread would be smaller if Zion Williamson played defensive end.

Indiana at No. 4 Michigan (-27.5): Michigan finds itself in the same spot as Clemson, opening as a 27.5-point favorite at home. The difference is the Indiana team the Wolverines will face isn't quite as good as Duke. While I wouldn't expect Michigan to struggle, there's always the possibility it gets caught looking ahead to Ohio State in a couple of weeks.

Games with CFP contenders

No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 11 UCF (-7.5): Given how the CFP Selection Committee views UCF, calling it a contender might be a stretch, but as long as it's undefeated I don't see how we can ignore it. This will be a tough test for the Knights, one of the tougher they've faced this season. The Bearcats come into this game at 9-1 -- their only loss being to the same Temple team that gave UCF a scare -- and have allowed only 14.9 points per game this season.

No. 9 Ohio State at Maryland (+17): The Buckeyes have managed to win both of their games since the loss to Purdue, but neither has been pretty. A road trip to Maryland is a game that might be easily overlooked with Michigan looming, but it also presents the Buckeyes one final opportunity to get their act together before The Game. This spread seems to suggest they will.

No. 7 West Virginia at Oklahoma State (+5): After seeing how Oklahoma State fared against Oklahoma in Bedlam, it's safe to say the Mountaineers will be ready for a fight in this game. The Mountaineers are three wins away from a potential playoff berth, but they might be the three toughest games they've played all year.

Arizona at No. 8 Washington State (-10.5): Washington State needs to be careful this week. Arizona got off to a slow start to the season but has won two straight coming into this game. It also had a bye last week, allowing it to get healthy and have some extra time to prepare for a huge showdown on The Paloose. Washington State can't afford to slip up if it wants to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Best of the rest

Pitt at Wake Forest (+6)

No. 24 Northwestern at Minnesota (+3)

Virginia at Georgia Tech (-6.5)

No. 18 Iowa State at No. 13 Texas (-3)

USC at UCLA (+3.5)