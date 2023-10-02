An impactful slate in Week 5 resulted in a shakeup with four new teams occupying the top six spots in the CBS Sports 133 college football rankings, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team. One result is a strong move up into the top five for Texas, which has now earned its highest ranking of the season.

The Longhorns' leap comes in response to steamrolling Kansas 40-14. Combined with last week's 32-point win at Baylor, Texas has made quite a statement in the early weeks of Big 12 play. Texas will take this new top-three status to Dallas on Saturday in one of the biggest games of the week -- and annually one of the biggest games of the year -- to take on an Oklahoma squad that currently sits at No. 11 in the CBS Sports 133.

Just ahead of Texas and behind Georgia, which maintained its spot at No. 1, we have a Michigan team which finally delivered the form that our voters expected when placing the Wolverines at No. 2 in the preseason. Michigan had dropped two spots down to No. 4 as it moseyed through the opening weeks of home games against inferior competition, but it dominated Nebraska on Saturday in its first true road trip. Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 4 as a result of some of surrounding movement, while Washington dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 after surviving an upset scare in the desert against Arizona.

Outside of the top teams there was a nine-spot drop for Utah after its Friday night loss at Oregon State. The Utes are now at No. 21, just a few spots behind Kentucky, which jumped up six spots into the top 20 after running right through and past Florida at home. For more on the biggest week-to-week adjustments after Week 5 in the CBS Sports 133, check out the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Georgia 5-0 1 2 Michigan 5-0 4 3 Texas 5-0 6 4 Ohio State 4-0 3 5 Florida State 4-0 5 6 Washington 5-0 2 7 Oregon 5-0 7 8 Penn State 5-0 8 9 USC 5-0 9 10 Notre Dame 5-1 10 11 Oklahoma 5-0 11 12 Alabama

4-1 14 13 Washington State 4-0 15 14 North Carolina 4-0 18 15 Miami 4-0 17 16 Ole Miss 4-1 19 17 Duke 4-1 13 18 Kentucky

5-0

24 19 Oregon State 4-1 20 20 Missouri 5-0 21 21 Utah 4-1 12 22 Tennessee 4-1 22 23 Louisville 5-0 28 24 Maryland 5-0 27 25 Fresno State 5-0 30

Biggest movers

No. 26 Texas A&M (+12): An injury to starting quarterback Conner Weigman has not derailed the Aggies' chances of competing in the SEC West. Max Johnson stepped up with a strong performance in a win against Arkansas to improve Texas A&M's record to 4-1. With Alabama on deck in Week 6, Jimbo Fisher has a chance to pick up a crucial win in the divisional race.

An injury to starting quarterback Conner Weigman has not derailed the Aggies' chances of competing in the SEC West. Max Johnson stepped up with a strong performance in a win against Arkansas to improve Texas A&M's record to 4-1. With Alabama on deck in Week 6, Jimbo Fisher has a chance to pick up a crucial win in the divisional race. No. 49 West Virginia (+11): The Mountaineers have now moved up 24 spots over the last two weeks as Neal Brown's crew continues to prove the doubters wrong. Picked last in the Big 12 in the preseason media poll, West Virginia is now 4-1 with its only loss coming in the season opener to Penn State and conference wins against TCU and Cincinnati.

The Mountaineers have now moved up 24 spots over the last two weeks as Neal Brown's crew continues to prove the doubters wrong. Picked last in the Big 12 in the preseason media poll, West Virginia is now 4-1 with its only loss coming in the season opener to Penn State and conference wins against TCU and Cincinnati. No. 32 Air Force (+9): The battle for the Mountain West championship could end up being the conference title race that determines a New Year's Six bid, and Air Force has been excellent against everyone it's played on the way to a 5-0 start. In three games against conference opponents, the Falcons have won by 18 points, 25 points and 39 points after Saturday's 49-10 drubbing of San Diego State.

The battle for the Mountain West championship could end up being the conference title race that determines a New Year's Six bid, and Air Force has been excellent against everyone it's played on the way to a 5-0 start. In three games against conference opponents, the Falcons have won by 18 points, 25 points and 39 points after Saturday's 49-10 drubbing of San Diego State. No. 33 Florida (-10): The Gators' win against Tennessee helps it maintain some hold in the top 40, but there was still bound to be a dramatic rankings reaction to getting absolutely bowled over by Kentucky. There are opportunities to strengthen the profile with winnable games in the next couple of weeks, but any defeats prior to the Georgia game on Oct. 28 will likely result in another notable drop.

The Gators' win against Tennessee helps it maintain some hold in the top 40, but there was still bound to be a dramatic rankings reaction to getting absolutely bowled over by Kentucky. There are opportunities to strengthen the profile with winnable games in the next couple of weeks, but any defeats prior to the Georgia game on Oct. 28 will likely result in another notable drop. No. 29 LSU (-13): Arguing for LSU as a top-25 team is mostly a power ratings explanation, acknowledging the high-level talent on the roster. Because it's too early to hang your hat on quality losses, and right now the Tigers' best wins are against Mississippi State and Arkansas. Up next is a tough test at Missouri that can flip the narrative around LSU's standing in the national rankings, but there needs to be more quality wins to stand up against undefeated and one-loss teams when debating those spots outside the top 20.

Arguing for LSU as a top-25 team is mostly a power ratings explanation, acknowledging the high-level talent on the roster. Because it's too early to hang your hat on quality losses, and right now the Tigers' best wins are against Mississippi State and Arkansas. Up next is a tough test at Missouri that can flip the narrative around LSU's standing in the national rankings, but there needs to be more quality wins to stand up against undefeated and one-loss teams when debating those spots outside the top 20. No. 66 Illinois (-13): After last season's strong showing, there was an expectation that Illinois was going maintain its position in the top half of the Big Ten West. After losing 44-19 at Purdue, the Illini are 0-3 against power conference opponents and looking much closer to the bottom half of the division (and the conference) than what we saw a year ago.

