The hype surrounding Colorado under coach Deion Sanders isn't slowing down heading into the 2024 season. For the second year in a row, the Buffaloes have sold out their season ticket allotment, the school announced Monday. Both sellouts have come under Sanders' watch.

Before Coach Prime's arrival, Colorado went nearly 30 years between season ticket sellouts, last doing so in 1996 — the final year of a seven-year sellout streak that started in 1990. This is the 10th time the program has sold out of season tickets.

"Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season."

This fall marks a new era for the program as Colorado rejoins the Big 12 alongside fellow Pac-12 members Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. Though the Buffaloes jumped out to a 3-0 record in Sanders' first season with wins over TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State, they dropped eight of their final nine games finish 4-8. It was the program's 16th losing season in the past 18 years.

Colorado opens its season at home on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State, a powerhouse from the Football Championship Subdivision with a history of close contests -- or outright upsets -- against power-conference opposition.