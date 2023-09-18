After a Week 4 college football slate that featured many of the top teams emerging with a win, shakeups will come in the form of adjusted expectations based on how those teams perform. That's the case this week in the updated CBS Sports 133 college football rankings, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, as surging confidence in Washington has the Huskies making a notable move into the top five.

Washington went on the road and throttled Michigan State 41-7, a lopsided result that still might not accurately reflect the difference between the two Power Five foes. The Huskies were up 35-0 at halftime and quarterback Michael Penix had 473 passing yards and four touchdowns before the backups took over late in the third quarter.

It was a performance that stood out to our voters more than any other among top 10 teams in the CBS Sport 133. In fact, seven of the top 10 teams from last week's rankings held firm in their positions after ballots were tabulated on Sunday. The only change came from Washington, which jumped ahead of both Ohio State and USC to join No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Florida State and No. 4 Texas in the top five.

Unlike the top 10, the rest of the rankings feature plenty of changes as voters consider not only outcomes but additional information gained from those matchups. Oklahoma, for example, is up six spots to No. 14 after another prolific offensive performance powered a 49-point win at Tulsa. Then, there's Alabama, which also won on the road but by a much smaller margin (17-3) and definitely less impressively, resulting in the Crimson Tide dropping four spots to No. 15.

A pair of SEC home underdogs, Missouri and Florida, each saw notable moves following their big wins on Saturday with corresponding drops for Kansas State and Tennessee. For more on those adjustments and the notable week-to-week changes in the CBS Sports 133, check out the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-133 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Georgia 3-0 1 2 Michigan 3-0 2 3 Florida State 3-0 3 4 Texas 3-0 4 5 Washington 3-0 7 6 Ohio State 3-0 5

7 USC 3-0 6 8 Penn State 3-0 8 9 Notre Dame 4-0 9 10 Oregon 3-0 10 11 Utah 3-0 13 12 LSU 2-1 15 13 Oregon State 3-0 16 14 Oklahoma 3-0 20 15 Alabama 2-1

11 16 Ole Miss 3-0 18 17 Duke 3-0 19 18 North Carolina 3-0 21 19 Colorado 3-0 17 20 Miami 3-0 22 21 UCLA 3-0 24 22 Tennessee 2-1 12 23 Clemson 2-1 25 24 Iowa 3-0 23 25 Washington State 3-0 26

Biggest movers

No. 26 Missouri (+26): Now 3-0 with a dramatic win over Kansas State on a walk-off field goal, our voters have turned around on a Missouri team that was previously well behind most of its SEC peers. Eli Drinktwitz's team has a chance to sustain its spot here in the top 30 with Memphis coming to town in Week 4 followed by the SEC opener against Vanderbilt.

Now 3-0 with a dramatic win over Kansas State on a walk-off field goal, our voters have turned around on a Missouri team that was previously well behind most of its SEC peers. Eli Drinktwitz's team has a chance to sustain its spot here in the top 30 with Memphis coming to town in Week 4 followed by the SEC opener against Vanderbilt. No. 36 BYU (+25): A wild finish in Fayetteville, Arkansas, leaves BYU with a quality road win against an SEC opponent as the Cougars prepare for the beginning of Big 12 conference play. BYU faced a double-digit margin at two different points in the game, overcoming both to improve to 3-0 and jump into the top 40.

A wild finish in Fayetteville, Arkansas, leaves BYU with a quality road win against an SEC opponent as the Cougars prepare for the beginning of Big 12 conference play. BYU faced a double-digit margin at two different points in the game, overcoming both to improve to 3-0 and jump into the top 40. No. 62 West Virginia (+18): The Mountaineers needed to be gritty to win as the Backyard Brawl returned, and they answered the call while grinding out a 17-6 win in front of the home crowd to improve to 2-1 on the season. Projected last in the preseason Big 12 media poll, WVU has proved through three weeks it is not going to be an easy opponent for anyone on the schedule.

The Mountaineers needed to be gritty to win as the Backyard Brawl returned, and they answered the call while grinding out a 17-6 win in front of the home crowd to improve to 2-1 on the season. Projected last in the preseason Big 12 media poll, WVU has proved through three weeks it is not going to be an easy opponent for anyone on the schedule. No. 30 Florida (+17): The streak against Tennessee in Gainesville, Florida, continues as Florida was able to play the game on its terms and win in convincing fashion. The next four games are set up well for the Gators to continue riding the momentum from this win. If the victories pile up, they will continue to rise in our rankings.

The streak against Tennessee in Gainesville, Florida, continues as Florida was able to play the game on its terms and win in convincing fashion. The next four games are set up well for the Gators to continue riding the momentum from this win. If the victories pile up, they will continue to rise in our rankings. No. 40 Fresno State (+15): After pasting Arizona State 29-0 on Saturday, the Bulldogs are 3-0 with two road wins against Power Five competition. Fresno State opened the season winning a thriller at Purdue and now take aim at a Mountain West title run.

After pasting Arizona State 29-0 on Saturday, the Bulldogs are 3-0 with two road wins against Power Five competition. Fresno State opened the season winning a thriller at Purdue and now take aim at a Mountain West title run. No. 22 Tennessee (-10): The Volunteers up-tempo offense has always had boom-or-bust potential, but so far through three games there seems to be decidedly more bust than boom than what we saw a year ago.

The Volunteers up-tempo offense has always had boom-or-bust potential, but so far through three games there seems to be decidedly more bust than boom than what we saw a year ago. No. 27 Kansas State (-13): If Missouri is going to rise, then many of our voters are going to pull Kansas State down to respect the head-to-head result from Week 3.

If Missouri is going to rise, then many of our voters are going to pull Kansas State down to respect the head-to-head result from Week 3. No. 50 Mississippi State (-15): Sometimes, it's not just losing, rather it's how you lose that causes our voters to react dramatically. Many wondered if Starkville, Mississippi, would be a stumbling block for LSU, but the way Mississippi State was out-classed in this SEC West showdown resulted in a bigger drop than if the game had been close.

Sometimes, it's not just losing, rather it's how you lose that causes our voters to react dramatically. Many wondered if Starkville, Mississippi, would be a stumbling block for LSU, but the way Mississippi State was out-classed in this SEC West showdown resulted in a bigger drop than if the game had been close. No. 47 Arkansas (-15): It's hard to make an argument for Arkansas as a top-40 team with no wins against top-100 opponents through the first quarter of the schedule. The Razorbacks beat Western Carolina in Week 1, overcame a slow start to pull away from Kent State (No. 131 in our rankings) and then lost on Saturday to BYU.

It's hard to make an argument for Arkansas as a top-40 team with no wins against top-100 opponents through the first quarter of the schedule. The Razorbacks beat Western Carolina in Week 1, overcame a slow start to pull away from Kent State (No. 131 in our rankings) and then lost on Saturday to BYU. No. 67 Pitt (-23): Now 1-2 with losses to Cincinnati and West Virginia in consecutive weeks, Pitt is facing the potential of having to scrape and claw to even make a bowl game in 2023. The Panthers still have an entire ACC slate that includes Florida State, North Carolina, Duke and others as well as a nonconference date with Notre Dame.

