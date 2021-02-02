National Signing Day is still the first Wednesday in February even if the event has become a shell of its former self. Over the last few years, since the onset of the early signing period in December, the traditional National Signing Day hasn't been the same.

It's certainly even more different in 2021 due to the pandemic, which altered the recruiting calendar significantly. National Signing Day is still important, however, even if the number of top players unsigned is fairly small. Of the 358 prospects rated four stars or better in the 247Sports Composite, only 30 remain unsigned.

There is the potential for chaos, though, as some prospects who are verbally committed could flip their commitments elsewhere. Unsigned college football recruits always bring the drama as they make one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Plus, there are plenty of team storylines to track, so here's a primer to get you through the busy day.

The Storylines

How many players will teams actually sign? That's something we are watching as an industry. With a transfer exemption due to COVID-19 that will allow players to be immediately eligible along with a lot of uncertainty around recruits due to the lack of camps, combines and visits, many schools are electing to use more of their 25 new scholarship player limit on transfers.

"If it is a borderline recruit for us, we'd rather take a transfer who we know can cut it physically at the college level," said one staffer. Read more about the transfer situation here.

Will Alabama land the top-rated class of all-time? All the Crimson Tide have to do is to hold onto their current class and land this thing Wednesday. If they do, the Tide will have 325.46 points on the 247Sports Composite, eclipsing the mark set by the 2010 Florida Gators.

USC's bounceback class is also something to watch. A year after signing a class which was light on numbers and talent and finishing 64th in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, the Trojans retooled their staff and currently sit eighth with the chance to climb even higher.

The Announcements

All times Eastern and subject to change

The top player in the Top247, Seattle area defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, won't actually decide until the spring as he looks to take visits. Here are when some important signings are expected to happen along with the latest intel.