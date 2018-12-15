College football recruiting: Five-star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux commits to Oregon

Five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux will be an Oregon Duck. The No. 2 overall player in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, chose the Ducks at halftime of the New Mexico Bowl.

Oregon's biggest competition for Thibodeaux had been Alabama, though the southern California kid had offers from nearly everybody. USC, Florida State, Florida and LSU were some of the more than 40 schools who also offered Thibodeaux a scholarship.

According to 247Sports all-time rankings (all-time going all the way back to 2000), Thibodeaux is the highest-rated recruit in Oregon history. Thibodeaux recorded 18 sacks during his senior season at Oaks Christian in Thousand Oaks, California. So he's a huge addition for a Ducks defense that did well against the run last season but struggled to find consistency in its pass rush. Thibodeaux should be ready to help in that area from the moment he steps foot on campus.