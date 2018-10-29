College football schedule, Week 11 TV times: Alabama-Mississippi State picked for SEC on CBS

Alabama's follow-up to Saturday night's colossal showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge will be the spotlight game in Week 11 when Mississippi State comes to visit Tuscaloosa in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

The game, which is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call, is the second in what will be an SEC doubleheader on CBS. What game leads into Alabama-Mississippi State won't be decided until Sunday, Nov. 4, along with many other top games from around the country. The television networks have a certain number of "six-day holds" in their contracts with conferences that allow for a later selection, so while certain time slots have been assigned to different leagues, the games in those kickoff times will be decided a little bit later.

Among the options for the noon ET kickoff in the SEC on CBS doubleheader: Auburn at Georgia, South Carolina at Florida, Kentucky at Tennessee, Ole Miss at Texas A&M and LSU at Arkansas.

Week 11 kickoff, TV times

(All times Eastern)

SEC

Noon -- Vanderbilt at Missouri, TV: SEC Network



3:30 p.m. -- Mississippi State at Alabama, TV: CBS



Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- LSU at Arkansas, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network



Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- South Carolina at Florida, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network



Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Georgia, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network



Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Kentucky at Tennessee, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network



Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Ole Miss at Texas A&M, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network



ACC