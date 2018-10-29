College football schedule, Week 11 TV times: Alabama-Mississippi State picked for SEC on CBS
The game between the Tide and Bulldogs will be the second in a SEC doubleheader on CBS
Alabama's follow-up to Saturday night's colossal showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge will be the spotlight game in Week 11 when Mississippi State comes to visit Tuscaloosa in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.
The game, which is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call, is the second in what will be an SEC doubleheader on CBS. What game leads into Alabama-Mississippi State won't be decided until Sunday, Nov. 4, along with many other top games from around the country. The television networks have a certain number of "six-day holds" in their contracts with conferences that allow for a later selection, so while certain time slots have been assigned to different leagues, the games in those kickoff times will be decided a little bit later.
Among the options for the noon ET kickoff in the SEC on CBS doubleheader: Auburn at Georgia, South Carolina at Florida, Kentucky at Tennessee, Ole Miss at Texas A&M and LSU at Arkansas.
Week 11 kickoff, TV times
(All times Eastern)
SEC
- Noon -- Vanderbilt at Missouri, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Mississippi State at Alabama, TV: CBS
- Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- LSU at Arkansas, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network
- Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- South Carolina at Florida, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network
- Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Georgia, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network
- Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Kentucky at Tennessee, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network
- Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Ole Miss at Texas A&M, TV: CBS, ESPN or SEC Network
ACC
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. -- Wake Forest at NC State, TV: ESPN
- Friday, 7 p.m. -- Louisville at Syracuse, TV: ESPN2
- 12:20 p.m. -- North Carolina at Duke, TV: Raycom Sports
- 3 p.m. -- Liberty at Virginia, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 7:30 p.m. -- Florida State at Notre Dame
- TBD -- Clemson at Boston College (announced Nov. 4)
- TBD -- Miami at Georgia Tech (announced Nov. 4)
- TBD -- Virginia Tech at Pitt (announced Nov. 4)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oregon collaborating with Jordan
It's a simple look, with the biggest difference being the logo
-
Jake Fromm is SEC hardest-working player
Fromm had three touchdowns in a remarkably efficient effort
-
Meyer says he'll be back in 2019
There's been speculation Meyer might step down after the 2018 season
-
Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo CFB odds, picks
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) 10,000 times
-
The Monday After: Another Pac-12 misstep
The Pac-12 continues to shoot itself in the foot, plus a look at the rest of the weekend that...
-
AP Poll: Wazzu moves into the top 10
Washington State crashed the top 10 of the college football rankings after beating Stanfor...