The Lafayette Leopards last won a national title in 1926, and their last conference title came in 2013. Obviously, we are only entering Week 7, but for second-year coach John Troxell, the 2023 season is starting to remind some Leopard faithful of the great teams from the past.

The Leopards haven't had a winning season in a non-Covid year since 2009, but they are off to an impressive 5-1 start this season. Their latest victory, a 12-9 decision over Princeton, vaults them into the Power Rankings for the first time this season. It was Lafayette's first victory at Princeton since 1982, breaking a 12-game losing streak.

Led by running back Jamar Curtis and linebacker Billy Shaeffer, the Leopards are playing great complementary football and not beating themselves. That has been refreshing to see as a once-young team has finally matured and found ways to win close games. We will see if they can keep this going as they come out of their bye on Oct. 21 to take on Patriot League favorites Holy Cross on the road.

