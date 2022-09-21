As we approach Week 4 in the college football season, there were some excellent observations and takeaways from Week 3 that deserve to be highlighted. Let's start at the top. A new No. 1 team has emerged in the rankings with Montana taking over the top spot following North Dakota State's narrow 31-28 loss to Arizona over the weekend. While losses to FBS teams are common, the Bison were favored over the Wildcats and had opportunities to win.

Let's also give a nod to the the Ivy League, which finished with a NCAA-best 7-1 record against FCS opponents last weekend to open the 2022 season. While there are no Ivy League teams in this week's FCS Power Rankings, the strong start suggests we could seem some teams arrive in the rankings in due time.

Here are some other odds and ends I've observed so far ...

Southeast Missouri State looks like a potential frontrunner in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Until the clock hits quadruple zero, don't ever think Fordham is out of a game.

New Morgan State coach Damon Wilson is building something special in Baltimore.

Southern Illinois' 31-24 upset over Northwestern should be getting more attention.

Monmouth may have the next Warrick Dunn in sophomore tailback Jaden Shirden.

Here's how the entire FCS Power Rankings looks entering Week 4:

Biggest Riser: North Carolina Central -- No. 19 (Last Week: 25)

New this Week: Elon, Mercer

Dropped Out: UT Martin, Youngstown State

Just Missed the Cut: North Dakota (2-1), Dartmouth (1-0)