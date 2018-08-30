College Football Week 1 expert picks and predictions: Pros jumping on West Virginia against Tennessee
Professional college football bettors are loving Jeremy Pruitt and West Virginia against Tennessee
College football's kickoff weekend features four matchups of Top-25 teams, three in primetime. And judging by the action at sportsbooks across the country, bettors can't wait. Books report brisk action on a slate that includes Auburn favored by 2.5 points over Washington, West Virginia favored by 10 over Tennessee in Charlotte, Notre Dame dressing up as a 1.5-point home favorite over Michigan, and Florida State laying 7.5 points to visiting Virginia Tech. In the neutral-site clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, oddsmakers list Miami as a 3.5-point favorite over LSU.
With so many eye-popping games and so many college football lines on the move, you'll want to know to what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports.
SportsLine tapped into its Vegas and offshore sources to see who the pros are on for Week 1. What they found out? They're all over QB Will Grier and West Virginia despite Tennessee's SEC pedigree and the amped-up expectations ushered in by Nick Saban's D-coordinator.
Jeremy Pruitt might be a defensive mastermind, but pro bettors pounced on the Mountaineers, moving the line from -8 to -10. West Virginia is a veteran team led by offensive guru Dana Holgorsen. Wise guys believe in continuity -- Holgorsen has led the Mountaineers since 2011 -- will make a big difference in this neutral-site opener.
SportsLine also found out the pros are all over Northern Illinois, which moved from a 13-point underdog to only getting 10 points at Iowa on Saturday.
The Huskies believe they're MAC title contenders and they're not afraid to play the big boys. Last year, they stunned Nebraska 21-17 in Lincoln, making the Huskies an eye-popping 4-1 straight-up against Big Ten foes under coach Rod Carey.
Pro bettors have also been all over one side of Michigan vs. Notre Dame, causing bookmakers everywhere to move their lines.
Who else are the pros pounding this weekend? Visit SportsLine to see which college football teams Vegas pros are hammering on opening weekend, plus see which sides of the Florida State-Virginia Tech and Notre Dame-Michigan spreads are getting all the action, all from pros who make their money on college football.
