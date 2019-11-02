Colorado State vs. UNLV: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Colorado State vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Colorado State (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Colorado State 3-5; UNLV 2-6
What to Know
UNLV lost both of their matches to Colorado State last season, on scores of 49-35 and 42-23, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UNLV and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Canvas Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Rebels, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was close but no cigar for UNLV as they fell 20-17 to San Diego State last week. UNLV's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Randal Grimes, who caught five passes for 121 yards and one TD, and RB Charles Williams, who picked up 113 yards on the ground on 19 carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Grimes has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Colorado State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 41-31 win over Fresno State. No one put up better numbers for Colorado State than RB Marcus McElroy, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 117 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. This was the first time McElroy has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. McElroy's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Colorado State's victory lifted them to 3-5 while UNLV's defeat dropped them down to 2-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams are stumbling into the contest with the 12th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 216.6 on average. The Rebels have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 15th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.99
Odds
The Rams are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
Colorado State have won both of the games they've played against UNLV in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Colorado State 42 vs. UNLV 23
- Nov 14, 2015 - Colorado State 49 vs. UNLV 35
