Coronavirus updates: NCAA cancels championship competition for all winter and spring sports

The Coronavirus pandemic that has broken out all over the world has become one of the biggest news stories of this generation, and it has had a direct impact on the sports world. The NBA postponed all events until further notice on Wednesday after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. Most major men's college basketball conference tournaments were canceled on Thursday, and the NCAA announced later Thursday that it has canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

It isn't just college hoops that has been impacted, though. Most major conferences followed the NBA's lead and announced suspensions for all spring related sports. The NCAA officially ended all winter and spring sports championships in a statement on Thursday night.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the statement read. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

With no postseason championships or tournaments to play for, it's unclear how the conferences will react to the NCAA's decision.

Here's a bulleted list of the changes to major college athletic conferences as of Thursday evening:

AAC: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

ACC: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

America East: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big Ten: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big 12: All conference-affiliated events suspended through April 15

Big East: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big Sky: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big South: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big West: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Colonial Athletic Association: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Conference USA: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Ivy League: All spring sports canceled

MAC: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Missouri Valley Conference: All spring sports suspended through March 30

Mountain West: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Northeast Conference: All spring sports suspended through March 29

Ohio Valley Conference: No information

Pac-12: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Patriot League: All spring sports canceled

SEC: All spring sports suspended through March 30

Southern Conference: No information

Southland Conference: All spring sports suspended through March 30

Southwestern Athletic Conference: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Summit League: All spring sports suspended through March 30

West Coast Conference: No information

