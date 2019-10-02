East Carolina vs. Temple: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

East Carolina (home) vs. Temple (away)

Current Records: East Carolina 2-2-0; Temple 2-1-0

What to Know

Temple is 4-0 against East Carolina since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Temple and East Carolina will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Temple will be hoping to build upon the 49-6 win they picked up against East Carolina the last time they played.

Everything went Temple's way against Georgia Tech on Saturday as they made off with a 24-2 victory. RB Re'Mahn Davis was the offensive standout of the contest for Temple, as he rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Davis has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, the Pirates won the last time they met up with Old Dominion, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Pirates managed a 17-13 win over Old Dominion.

Their wins bumped Temple to 2-1 and the Pirates to 2-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Temple rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. Less enviably, East Carolina are stumbling into the game with the 11th fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 2 on the season. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last five years.