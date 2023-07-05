Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna entered into a plea deal on Wednesday that will charge him with two second-degree misdemeanors stemming from child pornography allegations. The two counts of disorderly conduct for breaching the peace each carry a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. As a result of the plea agreement, five felony child pornography charges will be dropped.

In November 2022, the Gainesville Police Department found that Kitna shared two images on the social media site Discord.com that he believed to be legal. Kitna's electronic devices were seized as part of a search warrant where investigators found three more images that could be "problematic." A deeper search of Kitna's devices did not turn up any additional evidence, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who now serves as the coach of Lakota East High School in Cincinnati. Jalen appeared in four games as a redshirt freshman for the Gators in 2022, serving as the primary backup to Anthony Richardson. For the season, he was 10-of-18 passing for 181 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

Kitna was removed from the Gators program in December 2022 following his arrest. In addition to being dismissed from the team, Kitna is banned from the University of Florida campus until November 2025.