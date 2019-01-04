FCS Championship odds, line: North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington picks, predictions from expert on 47-31 roll

Undefeated North Dakota State goes for its seventh FCS championship in eight years when it plays Eastern Washington on Saturday. It's a noon ET kickoff from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The 14-0 Bison have destroyed their past five opponents, winning their semifinal over South Dakota State 44-21. The 12-2 Eagles are just as potent, averaging 44.5 points, and come off a 50-19 shellacking of Maine in the semis. Sportsbooks list North Dakota State as a 14-point favorite for the 2019 FCS Championship Game, with the over-under for total points set at 61 in the latest North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington odds. Before you make any North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington picks and predictions, see what college football guru Mike Tierney has to say.

A renowned sportswriter intimately familiar with all levels of college football, Tierney enters Saturday on a scorching 47-31 run on college football picks. Anyone following his picks on SportsLine is way, way up.

Now, Tierney has broken down the FCS championship odds from every possible angle and locked in another strong spread pick. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows North Dakota State senior quarterback Easton Stick, an NFL prospect, has completed 62 percent of his throws while accounting for 40 touchdowns. He has already won two national titles and is looking to go out on top. Senior running back Bruce Anderson averages a whopping 7.5 yards per carry and has scored 31 career touchdowns. The Bison rank fourth in total defense (284.4 yards per game) and allow only 11.8 points per game.

The Missouri Valley Conference champs have won their three playoff games by an average of 33.3 points.

But just because the Bison are a legitimate dynasty doesn't mean they'll cover the FCS championship spread against Eastern Washington, which also has a winning pedigree.

The Eagles, winners of the Big Sky Conference, boast their best team since their 2010 national championship squad, led by dual-threat quarterback Eric Barriere (31 touchdowns, seven rushing) and a dominant offensive line. Running back Sam McPherson exploded for 1,352 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Eastern Washington's opportunistic defense has forced 32 turnovers, second-most nationally.

Moreover, the Eagles are actually the stabler program, as North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman has accepted the job at Kansas State. He'll coach Saturday, then leave for Manhattan.

