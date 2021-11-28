Through 2 Quarters

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but the Florida Atlantic Owls are posing a tough problem. The Owls have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Middle Tenn. 14-3. Florida Atlantic took a hit to their ego last week, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Florida Atlantic has been riding high on the performance of QB N'Kosi Perry, who has passed for two TDs and 133 yards on 21 attempts. Perry's performance is making up for a slower contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Florida Atlantic and Middle Tenn. both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. The Owls are out front, but they can't get complacent.

Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 5-6; Florida Atlantic 5-6

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Raiders and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at FAU Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Middle Tenn. was not quite the Old Dominion Monarchs' equal in the second half when they met last week. Middle Tenn. took a 24-17 hit to the loss column. That makes it the first time this season they have let down their home crowd. No one had a standout game offensively for the Blue Raiders, but QB Mike DiLiello led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Florida Atlantic lost to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 52-17. Florida Atlantic was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-10. One thing working slightly against Florida Atlantic was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Johnny Ford, who rushed for 43 yards on 13 carries.

Middle Tenn. is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 5-6. The Blue Raiders and the Owls are both 3-2 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: STADIUM

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.20

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won three out of their last five games against Florida Atlantic.