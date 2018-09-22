Florida St. vs. N. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles (home) vs. Northern Illinois Huskies (away)

Current records: Florida St. 1-2; N. Illinois 1-2

What to Know

Florida St. will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against N. Illinois at 3:30 p.m. Florida St. are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Florida St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 7-30 punch to the gut against Syracuse last Saturday.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois were able to grind out a solid victory over C. Michigan, winning 24-16.

N. Illinois's win lifted them to 1-2 while Florida St.'s defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if N. Illinois' success rolls on or if Florida St. are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Seminoles are a big 10 point favorite against the Huskies.

Last season, Florida St. were 3-9-1 against the spread. As for N. Illinois, they were 5-7-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.