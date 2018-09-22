Florida St. vs. N. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Florida State vs. Northern Illinois football game

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles (home) vs. Northern Illinois Huskies (away)

Current records: Florida St. 1-2; N. Illinois 1-2

What to Know

Florida St. will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against N. Illinois at 3:30 p.m. Florida St. are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Florida St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 7-30 punch to the gut against Syracuse last Saturday.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois were able to grind out a solid victory over C. Michigan, winning 24-16.

N. Illinois's win lifted them to 1-2 while Florida St.'s defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if N. Illinois' success rolls on or if Florida St. are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Seminoles are a big 10 point favorite against the Huskies.

Last season, Florida St. were 3-9-1 against the spread. As for N. Illinois, they were 5-7-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

