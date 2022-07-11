Florida State's 2023 recruiting class got a boost Monday when four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons announced his decision to join the Seminoles live on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Simmons grew up in Sweden, but now lives in Clearwater, Florida. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman chose Mike Norvell's program over finalists of Florida, Tennessee and USC. He kept his recruitment under wraps for the most part until 247Sports crystal ball picks for the Seminoles began coming in on Monday morning.

So what will Florida State be getting in Simmons? Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' Southeast recruiting analyst, says there's a lot to like about him as a prospect. Here's his scouting report:

What you look for in a young left tackle prospect given size, reach and ability to bend. Grew up in Sweden playing handball and a variety of other sports before his hulking frame led him to the game of American football. Spent his junior season at Clearwater Academy International getting a crash course in both pass blocking and run blocking. Got better each week, but still far from a complete product. Can simply overwhelm defenders with his 82-inch wingspan and take them right out of the play. Longer legs, on the other hand, allow him to eat up a ton of space as he moves left or right, depending on the blocking scheme. Understands how to establish a firm base and set up for hand-to-hand combat, but must get better at engaging pass rushers on his own time frame instead of simply catching. Will also probably need to eventually figure out how to play with a lower pad level as that will help him getting a little more nasty at the point of attack. By far one of the more unique offensive line prospects in the class of 2023 given measurements (believed to be hovering right around 6-foot-7, 300 pounds) and upbringing. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a Top 25 program. However, will need some time to incubate at the school choice and probably shouldn't be rushed into action as that could kill confidence and hamper development. Sheer mass could have NFL circles buzzing one day.

Simmons is the son of former Oklahoma lineman Able Simmons, who played for the Sooners in the 1990s. He's taken official visits to all five of his finalists, with his latest visit coming at Florida State on June 24.