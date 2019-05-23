Four-star running back Chris Tyree latest commit in Notre Dame's 2020 class

Chris Tyree, the No. 1 ranked all-purpose running back in the class of 2020, announced his commitment to the University of Notre Dame on Thursday. Tyree chose the Fighting Irish over Alabama and Oklahoma, among others. He went on an official visit to Oklahoma in April, but ultimately decided that Notre Dame was the best choice for him.

Notre Dame running back coach Lance Taylor had a huge impact on his decision. Tyree believes he has similar skillsets to other running backs who have thrived under Taylor's coaching, including Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love.

The choice to attend Notre Dame was also about more than just football.

"It's really prestigious academically," he said. "We thought about and if football wasn't in the picture, what school would be the best fit for me, so I feel like, just to get a degree from a prestigious school like Notre Dame is really important."

Tyree, listed at 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, has incredible speed and is one of the most explosive players in the class of 2020, running a 4.38 40-yard dash in April 2018.

Had a lot of fun today at @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/IstyXgvvXB — Chris Tyree4️⃣ (@chris_tyree4) April 15, 2018

247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn compares Tyree's skill-set to Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson, who averaged over six yards per carry at FSU. Tyree ran for 1,446 yard and 11 touchdowns in 2018 as a junior while adding 23 receptions and 302 yards as a receiver.

Tyree is the highest rated player that Notre Dame has picked up for 2020 and they now have the No. 6 recruiting class. They have not finished that high since 2013, when they finished No. 5 with a class led by Jaylon Smith.