Who's Playing

Louisville @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Louisville 1-2; Georgia Tech 1-2

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. U of L is on the road again Friday and plays against Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Cardinals won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

U of L was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 23-20 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. A silver lining for U of L was the play of RB Javian Hawkins, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Georgia Tech two weeks ago, but luck did not. They took a hard 37-20 fall against the Syracuse Orange. One thing holding the Yellow Jackets back was the mediocre play of QB Jeff Sims, who did not have his best game: despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions with only 174 yards passing.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals come into the matchup boasting the 13th most passing touchdowns in the nation at seven. Georgia Tech has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 221 rushing yards per game on average, good for 15th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a 5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.