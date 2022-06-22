The NCAA revealed its new, slimmed down Board of Governors on Wednesday after the organization's new constitution called for the board to drop from 21 members to nine. Highlighting the roster from the Power Five conference ranks are Baylor president Linda Livingstone and Georgia president Jere Morehead.

Georgetown president John DeGioia and Ohio Valley Conference commissioner Beth DeBauche round out the board's Division 1 representation, while former Duke and NBA star Grant Hill is one of the independent members of the body. Within the NCAA hierarchy, the Board of Governors ranks the highest and votes on issues that impact all three divisions of the NCAA.

With "employment and evaluation of the NCAA president" among its roles, the Board of Governors is set to play a key role in identifying the replacement for outgoing NCAA president Mark Emmert, whose tenure will end next June. That responsibility comes amid a changing landscape for the organization, which has come under fire for its inability to enact uniform legislation around Name, Image and Likeness rules in college sports.

The board will begin its duties on Aug. 1. Here is the full list of the NCAA's Board of Governors voting body, as announced Wednesday: