Hawaii vs. Cent. Arkansas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Hawaii (home) vs. Cent. Arkansas (away)

Current Records: Hawaii 2-1-0; Cent. Arkansas 3-0-0

What to Know

Hawaii will be playing in front of their home fans against Cent. Arkansas at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Cent. Arkansas will be strutting in after a win while Hawaii will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Rainbow Warriors last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 20-52 defeat to Washington. Hawaii's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Miles Reed, who rushed for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas won the last time they faced Abil Christian, and things went their way last week, too. Cent. Arkansas won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Abil Christian 31-30. The victory was familiar territory for the Bears, who now have three in a row.

Hawaii's defeat took them down to 2-1 while Cent. Arkansas' win pulled them up to 3-0. A win for the Rainbow Warriors would reverse both their bad luck and Cent. Arkansas' good luck. We'll see if the Rainbow Warriors manage to pull off that tough task or if the Bears keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12 a.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.