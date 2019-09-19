Hawaii vs. Cent. Arkansas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
Hawaii (home) vs. Cent. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: Hawaii 2-1-0; Cent. Arkansas 3-0-0
What to Know
Hawaii will be playing in front of their home fans against Cent. Arkansas at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Cent. Arkansas will be strutting in after a win while Hawaii will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Rainbow Warriors last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 20-52 defeat to Washington. Hawaii's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Miles Reed, who rushed for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas won the last time they faced Abil Christian, and things went their way last week, too. Cent. Arkansas won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Abil Christian 31-30. The victory was familiar territory for the Bears, who now have three in a row.
Hawaii's defeat took them down to 2-1 while Cent. Arkansas' win pulled them up to 3-0. A win for the Rainbow Warriors would reverse both their bad luck and Cent. Arkansas' good luck. We'll see if the Rainbow Warriors manage to pull off that tough task or if the Bears keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET
- Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
