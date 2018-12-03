Heisman Trophy finalists: How to best rank the three primary contenders for the 2018 award

The College Football Playoff has done us a favor.

No matter what happens in this week's Heisman Trophy voting, we're guaranteed an epic CFP matchup: Oklahoma's Kyler Murray vs. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa in the Orange Bowl semifinal.

If things work out, we might be watching the top two Heisman vote getters. That won't be on their minds then, but it's worth noting the Heisman race suddenly is just that.

Tagovailoa was considered the prohibitive favorite for most of the season. Because of injuries and a push by his challengers, it's hard to slide a piece of paper between the two contenders.

Shame on anyone, then, who turned into their ballot before Saturday's games. The closing statements by each contender were noteworthy.

The Heisman Trust won't allow voters to reveal their votes.

I'm revealing not only how I would have voted, but I also took a straw poll last week. I canvassed approximately 20 voters in the media. The totals came back this way …

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama -- 61 points

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma -- 48 points

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State -- 13 points



That's an appetizer to the run up of what should be one of the closest votes in history come Saturday. Consider this an inside look at how my Heisman ballot would look.

1. Kyler Murray, junior quarterback, Oklahoma: The game's highest-paid player (thanks to the Oakland Athletics) has been a bargain for the Sooners. In what is likely his only season as a starter, Murray has accounted for 51 touchdowns. He's one of only three quarterbacks nationally to pass for 4,000 yards this season. His legs, speed and decision-making make Murray the Midwestern Tua. Perhaps most surprising, 19 of his 46 passes in the red zone this season have gone for touchdowns. Murray is the No. 3 Power Five rushing quarterback with 892 yards.

There is a bit of history to be made Murray winning the Heisman would mark the first time a school had back-to-back winners by two different players. And to think this kid once was at Texas A&M. That seems 15 years ago.

2. Dwayne Haskins, junior quarterback, Ohio State: The Buckeyes simply wouldn't have a shot at the playoff without him. With him, Haskins became the single-season Big Ten passing leader with 4,580 yards (also led the nation). His 47 touchdown passes are the most by a Power Five quarterback since 2008. As the season developed, Haskins was the Urban Meyer's best weapon. The defense tanked, the running game wasn't consistent. In the Buckeyes' last three games, Haskins accounted for 17 touchdowns.

The Washington, D.C.-area product has elevated himself to being among the top draft-eligible quarterback with perhaps the best season by an Ohio State QB. If you didn't get the message, Haskins briefly struck a Heisman pose late in the Big Ten Championship Game.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore quarterback, Alabama: For much of the season, Tagovailoa established himself as one of the top offensive talents of all time. But Alabama's monstrous offense may work against his Heisman hopes. Because of blowouts and Saturday's ankle injury, Tagovailoa played the equivalent of only two-thirds of the games. Early on, he had more touchdowns than incompletions. For most of the season, Tagovailoa was on a pace to shatter the single-season passer rating mark set by Baker Mayfield. He goes into the CFP No. 2 nationally behind Murray.

But Tagovailoa is coming off the worst game of his career against Georgia. In addition to completing only 10-of-25 passes, he equaled his season total in one game with two interceptions. Nick Saban said his quarterback prize should miss two weeks because of the ankle injury suffered Saturday against Georgia.