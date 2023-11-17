Who's Playing

No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Oklahoma State 7-3, Houston 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Houston Cougars at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at TDECU Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Oklahoma State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a serious blow against UCF, falling 45-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cowboys weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 52 rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as UCF rushed for 293.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against Cincinnati on Saturday and fell 24-14. Houston has not had much luck with Cincinnati recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Nobody from Houston had a standout game, but they got scores from Donovan Smith and Joseph Manjack IV.

The losses dropped Oklahoma State to 7-3 and Houston to 4-6.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points.

Odds

Oklahoma State is a solid 7-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 59 points.

