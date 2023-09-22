Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Sam Houston 0-2, Houston 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will be playing in front of their home fans against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at TDECU Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The evening started off rough for Houston on Saturday and it ended that way too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 36-13 punch to the gut against TCU. The last quarter was a mere formality, since it was already 29-13 by the end of the third.

The Cougars weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 41 rushing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as TCU rushed for 250.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Sam Houston and Air Force played last Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 36.5-point over/under. Sam Houston fell 13-3 to Air Force.

Not only did both Sam Houston and Houston lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, Houston shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Houston is a big 12.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 38 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.