Houston vs. South Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Houston vs. South Florida football game
Who's Playing
Houston Cougars (home) vs. South Florida Bulls (away)
Current records: Houston 6-1; South Florida 7-0
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Houston is heading back home. They will square off against South Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. South Florida will need to watch out since Houston have now posted big point totals in their last seven contests.
Houston were able to grind out a solid win over Navy last Saturday, winning 49-36. No one put up better numbers for Houston than D'Eriq King, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 413 yards and 3 touchdowns. If you haven't heard King's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for South Florida and Connecticut, but South Florida stepped up in the second half. South Florida took their match against Connecticut 38-30. South Florida are sitting pretty right now with seven consecutive wins.
Their wins bumped Houston to 6-1 and South Florida to 7-0. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, South Florida and Houston will really light up the scoreboard on Saturday.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TDECU Stadium, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cougars are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Bulls.
This season, Houston is 3-3-0 against the spread. As for South Florida, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - South Florida Bulls 24 vs. Houston Cougars 28
