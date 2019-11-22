How to watch Akron vs. Ohio: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Akron vs. Ohio football game
Who's Playing
Akron (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Akron 0-11; Ohio 5-6
What to Know
The Akron Zips are 1-3 against the Ohio Bobcats since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Akron and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Akron is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.
The Zips were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 20-17 to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. QB Kato Nelson wasn't much of a difference maker for Akron; he passed for 197 yards on 25 attempts.
Meanwhile, Ohio entered their matchup on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Bowling Green Falcons 66-24. RB O'Shaan Allison went supernova for the Bobcats as he rushed for 175 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Allison's 54-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. Allison's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
The Bobcats' defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected one interception and four fumbles. That interception came courtesy of CB John Gregory with 6:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Ohio's victory lifted them to 5-6 while Akron's loss dropped them down to 0-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Zips are worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 14 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Zips, the Bobcats enter the contest with 30 rushing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio have won three out of their last four games against Akron.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Ohio 49 vs. Akron 28
- Nov 14, 2017 - Akron 37 vs. Ohio 34
- Nov 22, 2016 - Ohio 9 vs. Akron 3
- Oct 03, 2015 - Ohio 14 vs. Akron 12
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra retires
Calcaterra has missed the last five games for the Sooners
-
Young back as OSU meets PSU in key game
The Big Ten East is firmly in the spotlight as the top showdown of the penultimate week of...
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
The Big Ten East is on the line in Columbus this weekend
-
Michigan vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Wolverines have won 23 straight against the Hoosiers
-
Texas vs. Baylor pick, live stream
Baylor tries to bounce back from its loss to Oklahoma while Texas tries to save it season
-
Texas A&M vs. Georgia pick, live stream
The Bulldogs and Aggies square off in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game