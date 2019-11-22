How to watch Akron vs. Ohio: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Akron vs. Ohio football game

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-11; Ohio 5-6

What to Know

The Akron Zips are 1-3 against the Ohio Bobcats since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Akron and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Akron is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

The Zips were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 20-17 to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. QB Kato Nelson wasn't much of a difference maker for Akron; he passed for 197 yards on 25 attempts.

Meanwhile, Ohio entered their matchup on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Bowling Green Falcons 66-24. RB O'Shaan Allison went supernova for the Bobcats as he rushed for 175 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Allison's 54-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. Allison's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Bobcats' defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected one interception and four fumbles. That interception came courtesy of CB John Gregory with 6:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ohio's victory lifted them to 5-6 while Akron's loss dropped them down to 0-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Zips are worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 14 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Zips, the Bobcats enter the contest with 30 rushing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won three out of their last four games against Akron.

  • Nov 23, 2018 - Ohio 49 vs. Akron 28
  • Nov 14, 2017 - Akron 37 vs. Ohio 34
  • Nov 22, 2016 - Ohio 9 vs. Akron 3
  • Oct 03, 2015 - Ohio 14 vs. Akron 12

