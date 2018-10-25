How to watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (away)
Current records: Arkansas 2-6; Vanderbilt 3-5
What to Know
On Saturday Vanderbilt will take on Arkansas at 12:00 p.m. The match is expected to be a close one, with Vanderbilt going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Vanderbilt wasn't quite Kentucky's equal in the second half when they met last Saturday. Vanderbilt came up short against Kentucky, falling 14-7. Vanderbilt's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three losses in a row.
Meanwhile, Arkansas got themselves on the board against Tulsa, but Tulsa never followed suit. Arkansas was the clear victor by a 23-0 margin over Tulsa. The win was a breath of fresh air for Arkansas as it put an end to their six-game losing streak.
Arkansas's victory lifted them to 2-6 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 3-5. We'll find out if Arkansas can add another positive mark to their record or if Vanderbilt can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Arkansas's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Commodores are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Razorbacks.
This season, Arkansas is 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Vanderbilt, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
-
