Who's Playing
Albany @ No. 7 Baylor
Last Season Records: Baylor 12-2; Albany 2-9
What to Know
The Baylor Bears will play against a Division II opponent, the Albany Great Danes, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. The Bears ended up 12-2 last season and capped things off with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.