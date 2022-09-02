Who's Playing

Albany @ No. 7 Baylor

Last Season Records: Baylor 12-2; Albany 2-9

What to Know

The Baylor Bears will play against a Division II opponent, the Albany Great Danes, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. The Bears ended up 12-2 last season and capped things off with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.