Who's Playing

No. 22 Oklahoma State @ Baylor

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-3; Baylor 2-6

What to Know

The Baylor Bears are 4-1 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Baylor and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Bears came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners last week, falling 27-14. QB Charlie Brewer had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 4.7 yards per passing attempt.

Oklahoma State came within a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs last week, but they wound up with a 29-22 loss. Oklahoma State was up 13 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of RB Dezmon Jackson, who rushed for one TD and 118 yards on 29 carries.

Oklahoma State's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected one interception and four fumbles. CB Thomas Harper picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Baylor is now 2-6 while the Cowboys sit at 6-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Baylor comes into the game boasting the 17th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 185. As for Oklahoma State, they rank 15th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 27 on the season.

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won four out of their last five games against Oklahoma State.