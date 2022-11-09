Who's Playing

Kent State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Kent State 3-6; Bowling Green 5-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Kent State Golden Flashes will be on the road. Kent State and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Bowling Green will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Flashes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Kent State entered their game against the Ball State Cardinals last Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Kent State took a 27-20 hit to the loss column. They were up 13 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Kent State's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Marquez Cooper, who rushed for one TD and 168 yards on 32 carries.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Western Michigan Broncos last week, but they still walked away with a 13-9 victory. The Falcons' only offensive touchdown came from TE Harold Fannin Jr..

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Golden Flashes going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Kent State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Kent State was able to grind out a solid victory over Bowling Green when the two teams previously met in October of last year, winning 27-20. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kent State have won four out of their last seven games against Bowling Green.