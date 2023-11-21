Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 5-6, Buffalo 3-8

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

What to Know

Buffalo is 3-0 against Eastern Michigan since September of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UB Stadium. Buffalo is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The defenses reigned supreme when Buffalo and Miami of Ohio played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 37-point over/under. Buffalo took a 23-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami of Ohio.

Eastern Michigan can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Akron 30-27. The victory was just what Eastern Michigan needed coming off of a 49-23 loss in their prior match.

Samson Evans was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns. Hamze El-Zayat did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 92 receiving yards.

Eastern Michigan was down by three with only zero seconds left when they drove 25 yards for the winning score. Austin Smith hit Jere Getzinger from three yards out and that was all she wrote.

Buffalo has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season. As for Eastern Michigan, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

Buffalo strolled past Eastern Michigan when the teams last played back in September of 2022 by a score of 50-31. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Eastern Michigan's Smith, who rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 190 yards and a touchdown. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Buffalo still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Buffalo has won all of the games they've played against Eastern Michigan in the last 5 years.