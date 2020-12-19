Who's Playing

No. 23 Tulsa @ No. 9 Cincinnati

Current Records: Tulsa 6-1; Cincinnati 8-0

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Bearcats came out on top in a nail-biter against the UCF Knights four weeks ago, sneaking past 36-33. It was another big night for Cincinnati's QB Desmond Ridder, who passed for two TDs and 338 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 57 yards.

Special teams collected 12 points for Cincinnati. K Cole Smith booted in three field goals, the longest a 47-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, Tulsa beat the Navy Midshipmen 19-6 two weeks ago. No one had a standout game offensively for Tulsa, but QB Zach Smith led the way with one touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Smith's 66-yard TD bomb to WR Josh Johnson in the third quarter.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Zack Long delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The wins brought the Bearcats up to 8-0 and the Golden Hurricane to 6-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cincinnati enters the game with only five passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. As for Tulsa, they come into the contest boasting the 10th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at five.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won two out of their last three games against Tulsa.