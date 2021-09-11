Through 3 Quarters

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Kansas Jayhawks 35-22.

RB Reese White has led the way so far for the Chanticleers, as he has rushed for two TDs and 96 yards on 12 carries. Another playmaker for Coastal Carolina has been S Alex Spillum, who returned a punt zero yards to the end zone in the second quarter.

Kansas has been riding high on the performance of QB Jason Bean, who has accumulated 152 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 101 yards.

Kansas @ No. 12 Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Kansas 1-0; Coastal Carolina 1-0

Last Season Records: Coastal Carolina 11-1; Kansas 0-9

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Brooks Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Chanticleers ran circles around the Citadel Bulldogs last Thursday, and the extra yardage (613 yards vs. 237 yards) paid off. Coastal Carolina put a hurting on Citadel at home to the tune of 52-14. With Coastal Carolina ahead 31 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to RB Shermari Jones, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kansas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 17-14 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes last week. The overall outcome was to be expected, but South Dakota made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Kansas QB Jason Bean did work as he passed for two TDs and 163 yards on 26 attempts in addition to picking up 53 yards on the ground.

The Chanticleers had enough points to win and then some against the Jayhawks when the two teams previously met in September of last year, taking their game 38-23. Will Coastal Carolina repeat their success, or does Kansas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Kansas in the last seven years.